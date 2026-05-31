Leaders accuse S.R. Mahesh of dividing JD(S) in Chamundeshwari

May 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing severe opposition for the re-induction of Congress leader and former ZP member S. Madegowda and his wife Rukmini Madegowda into the JD(S) fold, JD(S) leaders of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment have accused State JD(S) Working President S.R. Mahesh of attempting to divide the party in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel here yesterday, the JD(S) leaders maintained that the re-induction of Madegowda and his wife Rukmini, a former Mysuru Mayor, was a first step to break the party in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

Former APMC President Kotehundi Mahadevaswamy said that Mahesh has re-inducted Madegowda into the JD(S) fold despite opposition from Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Former Taluk Panchayat (TP) member Udbur Mahadevaswamy questioned Mahesh’s special interest and interference in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment. Contending that they have been working for the party for several years, he took strong exception to Mahesh’s meddling in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

TAPCMS Director Bogadi Chandrashekar asserted that Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda was mainly responsible for the grand success of the party’s Janarondige Janata Dal campaign held in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment recently.

Pointing out that the party leadership knows who is responding to the plight of people in this Assembly segment, he accused S.R. Mahesh of acting against the wishes of the party workers. Asking Mahesh not to weaken JD(S) in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, a stronghold of the party, Chandrashekar warned Mahesh against continuing his efforts to divide the party.

JD(S) leaders Lorry Somanna, Bogadi Anand, Hootagalli Suresh, Basavanna and others were present.