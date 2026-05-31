Saligrama Deputy Tahsildar found dead in Hassan lodge

May 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A Deputy Tahsildar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a lodge room on B.M. Road in Hassan late last night.

The deceased, believed to have committed suicide, has been identified as Karthamada Thimmaiah (52) and the Police have recovered a four-page purported death note from the room.

Thimmaiah hailed from Thuchamakeri village near Ponnampet in Kodagu district and was serving as Deputy Tahsildar at Saligrama in Mysuru district. He had previously served in Hassan about three years ago.

At the time of his death, he was residing with his family at Dyavamma Layout in Hassan.

On receiving information about the incident, the Police rushed to the lodge and conducted a detailed inspection of the room. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination, while the death note and other materials found at the scene were seized for investigation.

Police have not disclosed the contents of the note, stating that it is being examined as part of the probe. Investigators are also expected to record statements from family members, colleagues and others to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

The sudden death of the Revenue Officer has come as a shock to members of the administrative fraternity and residents who knew him from his earlier tenure in Hassan.

Colleagues described Thimmaiah as an experienced officer who had served in various capacities in the Revenue Department. Further investigation is underway.