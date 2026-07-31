All-party meeting on Aug. 2: CM

July 31, 2026

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, an all-party meeting has been convened on Aug. 2 at his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru, to discuss about next course of action over releasing Cauvery water to TN.

Speaking to media persons at Karnataka Bhavan here yesterday, Shivakumar said, former Chief Ministers, MPs of Cauvery basin and MLAs have been invited for the meeting.

That apart, discussions were held with Union Ministers from the State Pralhad Joshi, V. Somanna and MPs Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, who had served as CMs earlier, who are doing their mite in this regard.