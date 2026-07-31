Kannada organisations call for ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Aug.13

July 31, 2026

Bengaluru: Strongly condemning the CWRC and CWMA rulings directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, Kannada organisations have called for ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Aug.13.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with leaders of Kannada organisations and other associations at Bengaluru this afternoon, Kannada Chaluvali leader Vatal Nagaraj, who is also a former MLA, said the meeting unanimously decided to call for a 12-hour Karnataka Bandh (6 am to 6 pm) on Aug.13, in protest against the grave injustice rendered to Karnataka.

Appealing all Kannada organisations and associations related to Kannada land, language and literature for wholehearted support for the bandh, Vatal said the date (Aug.13) was determined after finding out that no exams fall on this date.