Siege bid to KRS dam…: BJP workers arrested, let off

July 31, 2026

CWRC order to release Cauvery water to TN triggers protest; former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Oppn. Leaders R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayan Swamy lead the protest in front of KRS dam

KRS: Tension prevailed for some time, as hundreds of BJP workers from Mysuru and Mandya districts including Srirangapatna taluk unit, were arrested as a preventive measure, as they made a bid to lay siege to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam here this afternoon.

Earlier the BJP workers, holding placards, staged protest for about two hours, against the State Government for failing to handle the matters related to sharing of Cauvery River water with Tamil Nadu, following which Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), has ordered the State to release 3.500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu up to 15 days.

As a precautionary measure, a strong contingent of armoured Police had been deputed outside the main gate of KRS dam, which remains shut for the general public throughout the year. As an additional security measure, the Police had put up barricades in front of the gate to restrain any incidents of trespassing.

Yeddy makes early exit

Barring Yediyurappa and a few other leaders, who vacated the protest site, even before the party leaders and workers resorted to lay siege to the dam, by breaking through the security cordon, most of the other leaders and workers were arrested as a preventive measure. They were later taken in two KSRTC buses and one Police bus to Mayamma Convention Hall at Paper Mill circle, where they were released later.

High drama

High drama was witnessed, as Ashoka squatted in middle of the road, as Police tried to take him to their custody. While C.T. Ravi, along with a party worker, slept in the middle of the road. Another worker, who resisted Police action, was lifted and carried by the Police to the bus.

Bring TN CM to dam, demands Yeddy

Earlier, addressing the protesters, Yediyurappa said, had the Government should bring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to the dam site to explain the prevailing situation.

If the Government was really committed to protect the interest of the State, they should have moved Supreme Court against the CWRC order, but didn’t do so, as the Government is dishonest. The Police was led by IGP (Southern Range) Dr.M.B. Boralingaiah and Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr.V.J. Shobha Rani, who had made elaborate security arrangements.

Additional number of CCTV cameras had been installed in front of the main gate of KRS dam, along with the Police personnel video recording the protest in their cameras, as an extended measure.

Won’t take part in all-party meeting on Aug. 2: Vijayendra

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said, the Government has already released 3.5 tmcft of water from KRS dam in the month of June itself to Tamil Nadu, but is now shedding crocodile tears. The party won’t take part in the all-party meeting convened on Aug. 2, if the Government decides to release Cauvery water.

Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka said, it seems the State Congress Government is hand in glove with Vijay led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Government of Tamil Nadu, where the Congress is in coalition with the latter. Despite the situation being bleak, the Government is still reluctant to officially declare the drought. On one hand, there is no crop, on the other hand the State coffer is also empty, he rued.

Amid this, it is learnt that, the officials have already ordered to release water in compliance with CWRC order, he added.

Former Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said, Congress which came to power by making assurances on Mekedatu project, has failed to decide any matters in favour of farmers. It is evident with the party’s stand on Bidadi Township project.

Interestingly, the party leaders have all the time to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, but not to protect the interests of farmers.

Besides, there is a scarcity of drinking water in Mysuru, Mandya and other districts too, she added.