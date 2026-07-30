Two women robbed of gold chains in KSRTC buses

July 30, 2026

Mysuru: In separate cases, two elderly women were robbed of their gold chains while travelling in KSRTC buses in city.

In the first case, an elderly woman was allegedly robbed by two women, posing as passengers, in a city bus on July 26.

The woman, who lost her gold chain is 66-year-old Girija, a resident of Nanjangud town.

Girija had come to a Church at Metagalli in city. After finishing her prayers, Girija boarded a city bus at about 11 am at Metagalli Bus Stop to City Bus Stand. As the bus was overcrowded, she was standing while travelling in the bus.

At the next stop, two women boarded the bus and stood on either side of Girija. When the bus stopped at the Central Post Office (near Lashkar Police Station), one of the two women, who is suspected to have yanked off the gold chain worth about Rs. 4.50 lakh which Girija was wearing, hurriedly alighted from the bus and fled with another woman accompanying her.

When Girija screamed for help, the driver stopped the bus and searched for the two women, but in vain. Girija has lodged a complaint at Lashkar Police Station.

Lashkar Police, who have registered a case are investigating.

In the second case, a 60-year-old woman, who was travelling in City Bus (Route No. 307) to Palahalli in Srirangapatna, has lost her gold mangalya chain weighing 40 grams, between Vontikoppal Temple and Jayadeva Hospital bus stops on July 26.

The woman, is identified as Radha, a resident of Gokulam 3rd Stage in city. At about 10.50 am, Radha boarded the bus near Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple at Vontikoppal to Palahalli. However, she found her gold mangalya chain missing, near Jayadeva Hospital Bus Stop.

A complaint has been lodged at VV Puram Police Station.