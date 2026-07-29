Echo of CWRC order to release Cauvery water to TN: Ryots hit roads

July 29, 2026

Warn of black flag stir during CM’s visit to city on July 31

Mysuru: In the wake of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directing the Karnataka Government to release 3,500 cusecs of water from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days starting today, various organisations staged protests across the city this morning opposing the order.

As a result, traffic was disrupted, affecting the smooth flow of vehicles for some time.

Several farmers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanghatanegala Okkuta, State Sugarcane Growers Association, staged a rasta-roko on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road near Sahukar Channaiah Kusti Akhada junction.

On the other hand, Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association, Mysuru District Unit, Kabini Raitha Hitharakshana Samithi and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha staged a protest in front of Command Area Development Authority (CADA) Office near B. Rachaiah Circle and opposite Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard.

Members of Rajya Raitha Sanghatanegala Okkuta, State Sugarcane Growers Association, led by their President Kurbur Shanthakumar and Secretary Attahalli Devaraj, wore black bands and waved green flags to call out injustice to Karnataka.

Shanthakumar said, CWRC should review its order, as there is no availability of adequate water at dams to meet drinking water requirements. Had the Government functioned effectively, this situation would not have arisen. Protests will be staged at every village to send a stern message to authorities, he warned.

‘Urulu Seve’ on road

Members of the Sugarcane Growers Association, led by their President Hallikerehundi C. Bhagyaraj, took out a rally from the CADA Office to Palace junction and raised slogans against the injustice and performed ‘Urulu Seve’ in the middle of the road.

Bhagyaraj told media persons that if the State Government decides to release water, black flags will be sported during the visit of the Chief Minister to Mysuru on July 31.

Everyone, including the general public, residents of Mysuru and Kannada film actors, should resort to protest. Otherwise, the ryots’ organisations will be forced to disconnect drinking water supply to the households, he warned.

The State Government should convene an all-party meeting and pass a resolution against the CWRC order through a Special Assembly Session. The Lok Sabha members from Karnataka should raise the issue in the Parliament and apprise the Central Government about the present scenario, he demanded.

When S.M. Krishna was the CM, farmer leader Guruswamy jumped into the Kabini Dam in protest against the release of water and became a martyr.

Following his death, the Government stopped release of water. If the present dispensation takes any steps to release water from Kabini, we will be forced to lay siege to the dam, he warned.