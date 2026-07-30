35 lakh tourists visit Mysuru Zoo in 2025-26

July 30, 2026

Records Rs. 9.8 crore surplus income; Zoo Authority of Karnataka releases Annual Report

Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) attracted 34,92,433 visitors during the 2025-26 financial year, registering a 4.26 percent increase over the previous year’s footfall of 33,49,801, according to its Annual Report 2025-26, released yesterday.

The Zoo reported a total income of Rs. 46.35 crore in 2025-26 against an expenditure of Rs. 36.5 crore, ending the year with a surplus of Rs. 9.8 crore. In comparison, it had earned Rs. 44.1 crore in 2024-25 and recorded an expenditure of Rs. 42.53 crore, posting a surplus of Rs. 1.48 crore.

One of the country’s few financially self-sustaining Zoos, Mysuru Zoo is managed by Zoo Authority of Karnataka and has a workforce of 357 personnel.

851 mammals, 705 birds, 89 reptiles

As of March 31, 2026, the Zoo housed 851 mammals, including 747 protected native Indian species and 104 exotic mammals. It also had a collection of 705 birds, comprising 304 protected native Indian birds and 401 exotic birds, besides 89 reptiles, including 73 protected native Indian reptiles and 16 exotic reptiles.

Conservation and captive breeding remained key focus areas during the year. The Zoo continued operations at its 113-acre Chamundi Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Breeding Centre at Koorgalli, where successful breeding programmes were reported for species such as the Indian Grey Wolf and Dhole.

Hydrotherapy pool for elephants

Infrastructure development also continued, with the construction of a hydrotherapy pool for elephants, additional elephant sheds and new holding rooms for giraffes and rhinoceroses to improve animal care and management.

The report said, seven Bengal Tigers, four males and three females, rescued from forest fringes of Nagarahole National Park, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Biligiri Ranganatha Tiger Reserve, Saragur Range and Hediyala Wildlife Division are being housed at the Koorgalli Rescue Centre, along with 5 male leopards rescued from Periyapatna and Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

The Central Zoo Authority has renewed Mysuru Zoo’s recognition as a ‘Large Category Zoo,’ with the recognition remaining valid till Feb. 3, 2031.

Births and deaths

During the year, the Zoo recorded 42 births among Indian mammal species and 150 births in the birds category. It also reported 80 deaths among Indian mammals, 24 among Indian reptiles and 105 among birds.

As part of its education and capacity-building initiatives, the Zoo conducted a seven-day rotational training programme for 267 veterinary students from five veterinary colleges in Karnataka. The training covered wildlife identification, animal restraint and shifting, disease prevention and treatment protocols.

Dasara rush, ticket price revision boosted revenue: Director

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha said, the Zoo generated Rs. 46.35 crore in revenue during the 2025-26 financial year, surpassing its target of Rs. 44 crore.

She attributed the strong performance to a marginal revision in ticket prices, increased visitor footfall during the Dasara season and higher turnout on weekends and public holidays. She also said, enhanced media outreach played a key role in attracting more visitors.

Highlighting the Zoo’s veterinary support system, Anusha said, “We have a strong network of experienced local veterinarians, including former Zoo and Forest Department veterinarians, who are available at short notice, often within 30 minutes. This ensures prompt medical attention and effective care for the animals.”