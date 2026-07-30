Cauvery water row: Screening of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan stopped in Mandya

July 30, 2026

Mandya: The screening of Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan movie, originally made in Tamil, was cancelled at Gurushree theatre in the town this afternoon, following the protest staged by pro-Kannada activists against CWRC order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Jana Nayagan, which hit the screens on July 23, was being exhibited at the theatre on old Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, when a group of activists tore the posters of the film pasted on the front gate. They raised slogans against Vijay and forced the theatre manager to suspend screening of the film.