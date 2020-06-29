Congress’ Statewide stir against rising fuel prices
News

Congress’ Statewide stir against rising fuel prices

June 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the Congress’ Statewide stir against rising fuel prices, the City and District Unit of the party staged a demonstration in the Congress Bhavan premises near the city Railway Station here this morning.

Accusing the Centre of hiking the prices of petrol and diesel every day for the past three weeks, despite falling international crude oil prices, the party workers urged the Centre to immediately roll back the hiked prices in the interests of the common man, who is already reeling under the effects of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Claiming that the Centre had failed in containing the spread of the deadly virus, with thousands of positive cases being reported from across the country every day, the protestors urged the Government to provide free treatment to all COVID-19 patients as per the Standard Treatment Protocol being followed in several other countries of the world. 

Later, the Congress workers took out a rally along with three pushcarts and towing a car from the Congress Bhavan to the DC Office, passing through Dasappa Circle, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) and Hunsur road and presented a memorandum at the DC Office condemning the fuel price hike.

Earlier, several Congress workers led by former K.R. MLA M.K. Somashekar arrived at the protest venue in bicycles as a mark of protest against rising fuel prices.

MLC R. Dharmasena, former MLA Vasu, City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Mayors Pushpalatha Chikkanna and T.B. Chikkanna, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshman, leaders Sunil Bose, Latha Siddashetty, Hedathale Manjunath, R.Prakash Kumar and others were present.

READ ALSO  Indians have suffered due to poison sowed by Congress: PM Narendra Modi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching