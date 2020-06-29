City Markets re-open after closure for four-day sanitisation drive

June 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Five major Markets in the heart of the city, namely Devaraja Market, Mannars Market, Shivarampet, Santhepet and Boti Bazar (also called Mutton Market), which were ordered to be shut down by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for four days from June 25 to 28 for complete cleaning and sanitisation in the wake of COVID-19 spread, re-opened today.

As the shops, commercial establishments and other business enterprises in these markets re-opened, people were seen visiting the markets in large numbers.

During the four-day closure, the MCC had cleaned, sanitised, fumigated and disinfected the marketplaces as a precautionary and safety measure to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, with the city and district reporting a number of fresh positive cases almost every other day for the past couple of weeks.

As the markets re-opened, traders ensured cleanliness and hygiene in their vicinity and also maintenance of physical distancing, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitisers by the customers, in accordance with the directive issued by the MCC.

The directive had also asked the traders to mandatorily conduct thermal screening of all customers visiting them and to report immediately to the MCC Health Officer if any customer is found to be running a high temperature.