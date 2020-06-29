City Markets re-open after closure for four-day sanitisation drive
COVID-19, News

City Markets re-open after closure for four-day sanitisation drive

June 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Five major Markets in the heart of the city, namely Devaraja Market, Mannars Market, Shivarampet, Santhepet and Boti Bazar (also called Mutton Market), which were ordered to be shut down by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for four days from June 25 to 28 for complete cleaning and sanitisation in the wake of COVID-19 spread, re-opened today.

As the shops, commercial establishments and other business enterprises in these markets re-opened, people were seen visiting the markets in large numbers.

During the four-day closure, the MCC had cleaned, sanitised, fumigated and disinfected the marketplaces as a precautionary and safety measure to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, with the city and district reporting a number of fresh positive cases almost every other day for the past couple of weeks.

As the markets re-opened, traders ensured cleanliness and hygiene in their vicinity and also maintenance of physical distancing, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitisers by the customers, in accordance with the directive issued by the MCC. 

The directive had also asked the traders to mandatorily conduct thermal screening of all customers visiting them and to report immediately to the MCC Health Officer if any customer is found to be running a high temperature.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching