Chinnara Mela forms sold out in 70 minutes

April 6, 2025

Mysuru: As with previous years, this year was no different at Rangayana, where eager parents queued up as early as 3 am to collect applications for Chinnara Mela, the popular summer camp for children.

To ensure order and transparency, parents themselves prepared a list of those in line, assigning serial numbers and marking names accordingly before heading to ticket counter at Bhoomigeeta auditorium.

By 11.10 am, all 250 application forms, each priced at Rs. 100, were sold out within just 70 minutes. Around 58 parents, who couldn’t get the applications, were seen appealing to Rangayana authorities for additional forms.

However, officials clarified that only 250 children could be accommodated. They assured parents that they would be informed if more applications were released.

This year’s 27-day summer camp, to be held from Apr. 14 to May 10, will include sessions on drama, painting, clay model making, group singing and more.

The last date to submit the filled application forms is April 9 before 5 pm. Applications must include proof of age and children must be between 7 and 15 years old as on Mar. 31. Daily classes will run from 10 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, representatives of other organisations conducting summer camps were seen distributing pamphlets to the waiting parents, urging them to consider enrolling their children in their respective programmes.

Transport operators were also present, collecting contact details to offer pick-up and drop facilities for Chinnara Mela participants.

To ensure smooth distribution, City Police were deployed at the venue. Only the first 250 parents were allowed inside Rangayana to collect the forms.