Hike in diesel price: Indefinite lorry strike from Apr. 14 midnight

April 6, 2025

Bengaluru: Condemning the hike in diesel price, Lorry Owners Association has called for a State-wide indefinite strike from Apr. 15 (Apr. 14 midnight). This would affect the transportation of goods, with the lorries, all types of goods vehicles, commercial category vehicles including airport taxis among others staying off from the roads.

The State Government that has been consistently effecting the hike in prices, starting from KSRTC bus fare, Metro fare, electricity tariff and milk, earning the wrath of the general public, has increased the diesel price by Rs. 2 per litre. This follows an increase in sales tax on diesel since Tuesday (Apr. 1), raising it from 18.44% to 21.17%.

Following the hike in diesel price, the Commercial Vehicle Owners Association held a meeting at a private hotel in Chamarajpet yesterday, that decided to go on strike from Apr. 14 midnight itself.

Speaking to media persons in this regard, G.R. Shanmukhappa, the President of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FKSLOAA), said that the diesel rate has collectively gone up by Rs. 5 in a short span of 7 months, putting the owners of commercial vehicles including lorries in a fix.

“Let them provide whatever freebies they want, but it is wrong to increase the prices at the cost of others. The strike has been called seeking fulfilment of demands related to fitness fees, border check-post and diesel price. The day, Apr. 14, coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. We will be launching our struggle on the same midnight and won’t resume the services within the State, until our demands were met,” warned Shanmukhappa.

Category of vehicles

Following the call for strike, the categories of goods and commercial vehicles that will be suspending their services are mentioned as below:

Airport taxi, sand and stone lorries and goods vehicles totalling 6 lakh vehicles. The lorries transporting rice, petrol and diesel containers will also join the strike, with the Drivers Association too announcing their support for the strike. A total of 9 lakh commercial vehicles will also suspend their services.

Meeting in Mysuru tomorrow

The Mysuru District Lorry Owners Association has convened a meeting tomorrow (Apr. 7) to discuss about the preparations to be made for the strike.

Association President B. Kodandaramu told Star of Mysore, a meeting of lorry owners has been called at 12 noon at Old RMC premises in Bamboo Bazaar.

There are about 9,000 lorries in the district, the owners of whom are expected to attend the meeting. The opinions of lorry owners will be collected at the meeting, Kodandaramu added.