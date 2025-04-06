BEML Ltd. launches indigenously designed Motor Grader BG 1205
News

BEML Ltd. launches indigenously designed Motor Grader BG 1205

April 6, 2025

Mysuru: BEML Ltd., one of India’s leading mining and construction equipment manufacturers, launched its indigenously designed and developed Motor Grader BG 1205 at its Mysuru complex.

The launch ceremony was attended by Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd., who flagged off the equipment’s onward journey in the presence of Harish Duhan, Chairman and Managing Director of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (SECL), along with BEML’s functional directors and officers.

Equipped with an impressive 24-foot blade, the BG 1205 has been meticulously crafted to meet the evolving demands of the mining sector. Designed especially for high-intensity operations in regions such as SECL Bilaspur and Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) in Singrauli, this state-of-the-art equipment is tailored to support the increasing need for efficient road-laying machinery capable of handling high-capacity dumpers. With a focus on superior performance, the BG 1205 is set to enhance productivity, ensure operational efficiency and contribute significantly to the sustainability of mining operations.

