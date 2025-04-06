Prez okays amended Waqf Act
News

Prez okays amended Waqf Act

April 6, 2025

New Delhi: The amendments made to the existing Waqf Act has received the consent of President Droupadi Murmu. The President, yesterday gave the assent to the Bill that was passed by Parliament a day ago, after a hot debate between the ruling NDA led by BJP and opposition bloc led by Congress party.

A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice at 10.51 pm said that ‘the President has given her assent to The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on April 5. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Act, 2025 was also notified.’

It will subsequently change the name of the principal act, from The Waqf Act, 1995 to ‘Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development’ (UMEED) Act, 1995. Lok Sabha had passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on Thursday early morning while the Rajya Sabha had cleared the contentious legislation on Friday.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching