Prez okays amended Waqf Act

April 6, 2025

New Delhi: The amendments made to the existing Waqf Act has received the consent of President Droupadi Murmu. The President, yesterday gave the assent to the Bill that was passed by Parliament a day ago, after a hot debate between the ruling NDA led by BJP and opposition bloc led by Congress party.

A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice at 10.51 pm said that ‘the President has given her assent to The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 on April 5. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Act, 2025 was also notified.’

It will subsequently change the name of the principal act, from The Waqf Act, 1995 to ‘Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development’ (UMEED) Act, 1995. Lok Sabha had passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on Thursday early morning while the Rajya Sabha had cleared the contentious legislation on Friday.