Babuji has contributed a lot for the country’s self reliance in food: MLA

April 6, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram, who served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India, had strived for total self-reliance in food through Green revolution.

He was speaking at the stage programme of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s 118th birth anniversary celebration organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, MCC and Social Welfare Department, at Kalamandira on Hunsur road here yesterday.

“Jagjivan Ram, who wanted no one in the country to die of starvation, brought about a green revolution in the country, which transformed grain production. The revolution saw such a success, that we gradually began exporting agricultural produce to other countries”, he said and called upon the people to get inspired by great leaders such as Babuji and follow the principles that they advocated.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, who spoke after inaugurating the event, said that Babuji held a massive convention of the working class and educated them on the opportunities available for them.

Pointing out that Babuji took part in the hunger stir along with Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, the MLC said that Babuji is credited with bringing together over a lakh people for a National convention of Untouchables in 1935. “Babuji, apart from being a great organiser, had also social concerns. It was he who first introduced the ESI Act when he became the Union Labour Minister post independence”, he pointed out.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, said that it is important to educate children on the achievements of great personalities.

Former Bangalore University faculty M. Narasimhamurthy spoke on the life and achievements of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Rangegowda, Assistant Director A.N. Janardhan and others were present.

Earlier, the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the city Railway station circle was garlanded by the district administration, during which a host of people representatives and officials of the district administration was present. Later, a grand procession was taken out to Kalamandira, the venue of the stage programme.

MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLA G.T. Devegowda and District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar were present.