Renukaswamy murder case: SC to hear plea challenging Darshan’s bail on Apr. 22

April 6, 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear the Karnataka Government’s petition challenging the bail granted to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case on Apr. 22.

The petition was initially set for a hearing on Mar. 18 but was not listed. Following a request from State Special Counsel Anil Nishani, a Bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan scheduled the matter for Apr. 22.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had declined to cancel the Karnataka High Court’s bail order but agreed to review the State’s challenge. The High Court had granted regular bail to Darshan and others on Dec. 13, 2024.

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, in Mysuru, for allegedly murdering Renukaswamy on June 8, 2024 , after the victim reportedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. He was first granted interim bail on medical grounds for six weeks on Oct. 30, 2024, followed by regular bail in December.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s mother, Meena Thoogudeepa, visited Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud recently. She has been visiting temples across the State, seeking divine blessings for her son.