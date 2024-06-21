Darshan case: CM warns Ministers lobbying for actor
News

June 21, 2024

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned his Cabinet colleagues against coming to him with a plea to interfere in the case of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is arrested in the murder case of Renuka Swamy of Chitradurga.

CM Siddaramaiah spoke tough when some of his Cabinet colleagues raised the issue during the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, it is said.

CM has also termed the murder as brutal and unseen in the recent past and hence nobody should go to him, to either influence the ongoing probe.

He also recalled the video footage related to the incident shown by the Police to him and said he was aware of the brutal manner in which the victim was dealt by the accused, following which he directed the Police to go ahead with the investigation, without any inhibition.

