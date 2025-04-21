Illegal tree felling rocks St. Philomena’s College

April 21, 2025

Mysuru: As Mysuru reels from the felling of 40 trees for the widening of Hyder Ali Road, another green scandal has emerged — this time within the historic St. Philomena’s College campus at Bannimantap.

Over 10 mature trees, including valuable species such as Teak, Rosewood and Peepal, were allegedly chopped down illegally on the college premises.

The Catholic Kannada Christian Association filed a formal complaint with Mysuru’s Assistant Conservator of Forests on Friday, accusing College Principal Father Lourd Prasad Joseph, who took charge in June 2024 June and current Principal Dr. Ravi J.D. Saldanha of orchestrating the felling of trees without Forest Department clearance.

According to the complaint, the fully grown trees were clandestinely removed and transported to an undisclosed location overnight, raising serious questions about motive and transparency.

Symbol of ecological harmony

Founded in 1946, St. Philomena’s College has long stood as a symbol of ecological harmony — a lush, green oasis in the heart of Mysuru. Its verdant campus, dotted with Teak, Rosewood, Peepal and Sandalwood trees, provided more than just shade — it was a living classroom where generations of teachers instilled a deep respect for nature in their students.

This enduring commitment to conservation played a significant role in the institution securing National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation, say sources close to the college. Now, that legacy lies under a cloud.

The Catholic Kannada Christian Association has demanded stringent legal action against the college management, calling the recent illegal tree felling a “betrayal of the institution’s environmental heritage.” Their outrage is echoed by environmentalists across the city.

Approval mandatory

Though the college is private property and technically owns the trees within its boundaries, felling trees without prior approval from the Forest Department is a punishable offence under Karnataka’s forest laws.

Such clearance is granted only in specific circumstances, like when trees are dead, dangerous, or obstructing essential development. None of these conditions appears to apply in this case, the Association has stated.

Despite legal requirements, the management of St. Philomena’s College allegedly went ahead and cut down more than ten mature trees without securing permission. There is no official record of the exact date of felling, nor details about the species or age of the trees.

Yet what is clear is that the act is in direct violation of forest regulations and has degraded campus environment. It is a lapse that many believe the college’s highly educated administrators could not plausibly claim ignorance of. The trees were reportedly removed in the dead of night and transported to an undisclosed location. The Forest Department has confirmed receiving the complaint two days ago and has assured that an investigation is underway, with appropriate action to follow.

Unauthorised tree felling case to be registered

A complaint was lodged two days ago regarding the illegal felling of trees within the premises of St. Philomena’s College in Mysuru. Although the campus is private property and the trees are under its ownership, the college management proceeded to cut them down without obtaining mandatory permission from the Forest Department. The complaint is being treated seriously and a site inspection will be conducted to assess the number and species of trees that were felled. The findings will be submitted to senior officials and a formal case will be registered for unauthorised tree felling.

— Zeeshan, Range Forest Officer, Mysuru