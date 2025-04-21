Rare trees at risk: Dr. Javeed Nayeem

April 21, 2025

Mysuru: Reacting to the unauthorised tree felling at St. Philomena’s College, noted physician and Star of Mysore columnist Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem expressed deep concern, linking it to the ongoing wave of tree destruction in Mysuru.

“Alongside the disturbing news of avenue trees being axed across Mysuru, we now have this unfortunate incident within the serene campus of St. Philomena’s College,” he said.

Dr. Nayeem revealed that the college houses some extremely rare tree species, not found anywhere else in the city. “These trees were carefully collected and planted by the early Botany faculty shortly after the college was established,” he recalled.

Having personally contributed to the identification and labelling of all trees on the campus during St. Philomena’s NAAC accreditation process, Dr. Nayeem said he is acutely aware of the location and significance of these trees. The college earned an A+ grade in its very first accreditation attempt — thanks in part to its green wealth, he noted. Now, four of these rare trees face the axe as part of a proposal to shift the main entrance of the college — a move he strongly opposes.