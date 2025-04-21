Pope Francis no more

April 21, 2025

Vatican City: Pope Francis, the first Latin American Pope and a transformative figure in the Catholic Church, passed away this morning at the age of 88.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced solemnly.

The Pope had been admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, after suffering a respiratory crisis that progressed into double pneumonia.

He battled the illness for 38 days — the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy. Despite his fragile health, Francis made a final public appearance at Saint Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, just a day before his passing.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on Dec. 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis was ordained as a priest in 1969 and later became Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. Elevated to Cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2001, he served as Primate See of Argentina until he was elected Pope on Mar. 13, 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis was known for his humility, reformist zeal and focus on social justice, climate change and interfaith dialogue. He broke centuries of tradition by choosing the name “Francis,” inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi and was widely regarded as a Pope of the people. The Vatican is expected to announce details of the funeral and period of mourning shortly.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, the late Pope Francis had requested that the funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ.