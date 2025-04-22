City Churches pay tribute to Pope Francis

April 22, 2025

India declares three-day State mourning

Mysuru/New Delhi: Rich tributes were paid at city Churches to Pope Francis, who passed away yesterday morning.

Praying for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis, the Diocese of Mysuru had organised a special Mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral (St. Philomena’s Church) yesterday evening which was led by Archbishop Emeritus and Apostolic Administrator of Diocese of Mysore Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras. He was joined by more than 100 nuns, 18 priests and others. The Apostolic Administrator preached about the greatness of the Pope and how he was well connected to him through the ministry.

Msgr. Alfred John Mendonca, explained the procedures of what happens after the death of a Pope at the beginning of the Mass.

Rev. Fr. Staney D’Almeda, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Cathedral said that the Churches will observe nine-day mourning and added that a condolence meeting will be held on the eve of the Pope’s funeral at all Churches as per the instructions from the Vatican City, which is yet to be received.

India declares three-day State mourning

India has declared a three-day State mourning as a mark of respect for Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday. The mourning will be observed across the country on Apr. 22 and 23, and again on the day of the Pope’s funeral.

“His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, passed away today, the 21st April, 2025. As a mark of respect, three-day State Mourning shall be observed throughout India, in the following manner: Two days’ State Mourning on Tuesday, the 22nd April, 2025 and Wednesday, the 23rd April, 2025. One day’s State Mourning on the day of the funeral,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

According to the MHA, during the period of State mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast, and there will be no official entertainment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the Pope’s death. He said Pope Francis’ “affection for the people of India will always be cherished.”

“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope,” PM Modi said a post on X.

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” the Prime Minister added.

Condolence by Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras

To all the Priests, Religious and Lay Faithful of the Diocese of Mysore

It is with deep sorrow that I share the news of the death of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis, who was called to the house of the Father today (21/4/2025 at around 11am IST) at Vatican Residence in Rome.

Pope Francis has been a tireless shepherd of the Church, a humble servant of the Gospel, and a prophetic voice for peace, mercy, and justice in our world. His pontificate has been marked by a deep love for the poor, a passion for the environment, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and reconciliation. In his pastoral simplicity and unwavering faith, he has brought the face of Christ to many and reminded us of the Church’s mission to go out to the peripheries.

As we mourn his passing, let us give thanks to God for the gift of his life and leadership. In these days of mourning, I ask all priests, religious, and communities in our diocese to offer Masses and prayers for the eternal repose of his soul. Let bells toll in our churches as a sign of our grief and unity with the universal Church.

In a particular way, I invite every parish, institution and religious communities to offer a special Holy Mass within this week for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis, to pray the Rosary and the Office for the Dead, and to include intentions for Pope Francis in all liturgical celebrations in the coming days.

May the Lord, whom he served with fidelity and joy, grant him eternal rest and welcome him into the glory of heaven.

Let us remain united in prayer with the entire Church as we commend his soul to the mercy of God.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

In the love of Christ,

Archbishop Emeritus and Apostolic Administrator of Diocese of Mysore Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras.