Will DKS finally shave his trademark beard?

May 30, 2026

Symbol of tumultuous political journey from Tihar Jail in Delhi to CM’s gaddi in Karnataka

Mysore/Mysuru: For Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), his trademark salt-and-pepper beard is more than a matter of appearance. Over the years, it has evolved into a political symbol, closely associated with his long-held ambition to occupy the CM’s chair.

The beard dates back to 2019 when DKS spent 50 days in Tihar Jail, West Delhi, in connection with a money-laundering case investigated by Enforcement Directorate (ED). When he walked out of prison, dressed in his customary white attire but sporting a greying beard, the transformation was hard to miss.

Unlike many politicians who return to their familiar public image, Shivakumar chose to retain the beard till today.

The first public hint of its significance came in 2022, ahead of the Mekedatu Padayatra. Responding to questions from reporters, DKS remarked, “I let this beard grow in Tihar Jail. If I have to remove my beard, only you all (people) can give me that salvation.”

The cryptic comment triggered speculation that the beard was linked to a personal vow. Political circles soon began associating it with his aspiration to become the Chief Minister, though he himself never explicitly confirmed the connection.

Interestingly, DKS had never sported facial hair during his political career since becoming an MLA in 1989. His new look quickly became a talking point, with even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly advising him to retain it.

Following the Congress victory in the 2023 Assembly elections, DKS strongly staked his claim for the CM’s post, projecting himself as one of the key architects of the party’s return to power. However, Congress High Command chose Siddaramaiah for the top post, while DKS settled for Dy.CM post.

Even then, questions about his beard persisted. When asked whether he would finally shave it, Shivakumar replied, “No, that time has not come yet.”

At another media interaction, he playfully turned the question back on journalists, asking, “Should I remove it?” Reporters responded that the beard suited him.

A trend in home district

Over time, the beard acquired a following of its own. Supporters in Kanakapura, Ramanagara and other parts of the State began growing beards in solidarity, often sharing photos on social media.

Within political circles, the beard remained a subject of curiosity. Whenever asked about its significance, DKS would respond with a smile and maintain his silence, further fuelling speculation.

Now, with DKS set to become Karnataka’s next CM, attention has once again turned to his beard — will he finally fulfil what many believe was a symbolic vow.