Christmas Carnival at St. Philomena’s Church

Mysore/Mysuru: The 4th edition of Christmas Carnival-2025 will be held from Dec. 19 (tomorrow) to Dec. 26 at St. Philomena’s Church in city.

Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serro SJ, will inaugurate the Carnival at 4 pm tomorrow in the presence of Vicar General Rev. Msgr. Alfred John Mendonca and Parish Priest / Rector of St. Philomena’s Church Rev. Fr. Alex Prashanth Sequeira.

The eight-day Christmas Carnival will showcase a vibrant blend of faith, culture, entertainment, food and community festivities, drawing visitors from across the city and other places.