Ticket checking drives boost railway revenue

December 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division has recorded a marked improvement in ticket checking performance during the current financial year by intensifying enforcement measures across stations and on trains.

In November 2025 alone (FY 2025-26), the Division detected 18,095 cases of ticketless and irregular travel, generating revenue of Rs. 89.37 lakh. This represents a 12% increase in cases and a 21% rise in revenue compared to November 2024 (FY 2024-25), when 16,071 cases were booked, yielding Rs. 71.16 lakh.

During April 1 to Nov. 30, 2025, Mysuru Division registered 1.48 lakh ticket checking cases, earning a total revenue of Rs. 7.50 crore. In the corresponding period previous year, 1.35 lakh cases were detected, with revenue of Rs. 6.25 crore. This reflects a year-on-year growth of 9% in cases and 17 % in revenue.

Railway officials attributed the improved performance to sustained ticket checking drives, special enforcement campaigns and surprise inspections conducted at stations and aboard trains.

These measures are aimed at curbing unauthorised travel, encouraging compliance with railway rules and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The Mysuru Division has urged passengers to travel only with valid tickets and proper travel authority. With passenger traffic expected to rise during the upcoming festive and peak travel season, SWR said it would further strengthen ticket checking activities.