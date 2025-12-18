Ticket checking drives boost railway revenue
News

Ticket checking drives boost railway revenue

December 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division has recorded a marked improvement in ticket checking performance during the current financial year by intensifying enforcement measures across stations and on trains.

In November 2025 alone (FY 2025-26), the Division detected 18,095 cases of ticketless and irregular travel, generating revenue of Rs. 89.37 lakh. This represents a 12% increase in cases and a 21% rise in revenue compared to November 2024 (FY 2024-25), when 16,071 cases were booked, yielding Rs. 71.16 lakh.

During April 1 to Nov. 30, 2025, Mysuru Division registered 1.48 lakh ticket checking cases, earning a total revenue of Rs. 7.50 crore.  In the corresponding period previous year, 1.35 lakh cases were detected, with revenue of Rs. 6.25 crore. This reflects a year-on-year growth of 9% in cases and 17 % in revenue.

Railway officials attributed the improved performance to sustained ticket checking drives, special enforcement campaigns and surprise inspections conducted at stations and aboard trains.

These measures are aimed at curbing unauthorised travel, encouraging compliance with railway rules and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The Mysuru Division has urged passengers to travel only with valid tickets and proper travel authority. With passenger traffic expected to rise during the upcoming festive and peak travel season, SWR said it would further strengthen ticket checking activities.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching