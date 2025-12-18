Niranthara Theatre Festival begins
December 18, 2025

Theatre is the mirror of society: Rameshwari Verma

Mysore/Mysuru: “Theatre is not merely entertainment; it is the mirror of society and our inner conscience. This Theatre Festival stands as a testimony of social awareness,” said senior theatre artiste  Rameshwari Verma.

Speaking after inaugurating the 5-day Niranthara Theatre Festival, organised by Niranthara Foundation, Mysuru, at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises last evening, she praised Niranthara for its long-standing commitment to the Constitutional values of equality, liberty, fraternity and social justice. The Constitution, she said, is not merely a legal document but a philosophy of life.

Poet and thinker Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah, addressing the gathering as the chief guest on the occasion, emphasised that in today’s times it is essential to integrate art, thought and life with strong commitment.

He observed that not only India but the entire world is engulfed in violence, cruelty and war.

Under the guise of globalisation, destructive forces are growing in every field, threatening global peace, he warned.

Artiste of Bengaluru-based Kala Madhyama Theatre Group staging the play ‘Nanna Tejaswi.’

In such fragile and critical times, nurturing a cultural mindset, cultivating sensitivity and humaneness, is the collective responsibility of writers, artistes and sportspersons. This, he said, is not limited to a few individuals but is a social responsibility of all. Neglecting this duty would amount to betrayal of one’s conscience  and the nation.

He asserted that art should never create divisions among people. Instead of promoting caste discrimination, it should contribute to the annihilation of caste. Contemporary theatre, he said, is fulfilling this human responsibility.

Prior to the inauguration, Manava Team, Hassan, presented Kolata. Following the inauguration, Bengaluru-based Kala Madhyama Theatre Group staged the play ‘Nanna Tejaswi,’ directed by Giriraj.

