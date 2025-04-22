CCB to probe retired DGP Om Prakash murder case

April 22, 2025

Wife remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody; daughter in NIMHANS for mental evaluation

Bengaluru: The high-profile murder case of retired Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which will formally take over the investigation from Tuesday.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has directed that the CCB’s Women’s Wing handle the probe. Pallavi Om Prakash, wife of the deceased, was taken into custody along with her daughter, Kriti, from the crime scene.

DCP South-East Sarah Fathima said that Kriti has been sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for mental evaluation as of now. Sources, however, stated that Kriti has been admitted to the NIMHANS.

Police sources stated that Pallavi was produced before the magistrate and has been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody. She has been shifted to the Bengaluru Central Prison. DCP Sarah Fathima had earlier stated that the police department is not seeking her custody anymore.

The body of the 68-year-old former DGP was found with multiple stab wounds at his residence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, on Sunday. Following the discovery, the Police detained Pallavi and Kriti for questioning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Om Prakash sustained 8 to 10 stab wounds, primarily to the chest and abdomen, resulting in heavy bleeding. Blood stains found on the dining room floor suggest a struggle took place.

Meanwhile, in a complaint filed by Karthik Prakash, the couple’s son, it is alleged that Pallavi and Kriti suffered from depression and frequently fought with his father. In the complaint, Karthik stated he “strongly suspected” both were involved in the murder.