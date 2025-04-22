Residents air grievances at Chamaraja MLA’s padayatra in Tilaknagar

April 22, 2025

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda yesterday undertook a padayatra in Tilaknagar, coming under his Constituency and received grievances from the residents.

Most of the residents complained about disruption in water supply severely inconveniencing the consumers, with no alternative measures taken to supply drinking water in tanker. The Underground Drainage (UGD) line is also damaged often leading to clogging and overflowing of sewage water from the manholes, with several complaints made to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) meeting cold response.

The other grievances raised by the residents were related to the unkempt storm water drains, with the MCC gangmen cleaning them on their own whim, leading to mosquito menace and the people falling ill. The buildings belonging to MCC and Health Office at Tilak Nagar have turned into a den of illicit activities, with the miscreants gambling in the evening hours. The women and children are feared to move around without any fear. The construction works of Community Halls remain incomplete and the works be completed at the earliest and the halls be opened for public use. The Government Hospital that was earlier functioning well remains closed now, with the local residents forced to rely on K.R. Hospital for treatment for any health issues.

There are huge trees with the branches extending towards the road, that pose a threat of falling down in case of heavy rainfall. Such branches should be removed for public safety, the residents urged the MLA.

MLA Harishgowda directed the MCC officials to take steps to redress the grievances that come under their purview and assured to discuss with the Police officials about the nuisance of miscreants.

Former Mayor Ananthu, former Corporator Nandakumar, Block Congress President Ramesh Rayappa, MCC Deputy Commissioner K.J. Sindhu, Assistant Commissioner Prathibha, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Venkatesh were present.