Mid-day meals: Officials told to ensure clean kitchens, quality food

April 22, 2025

Mysuru: In a bid to improve the quality of food served under the mid-day meal scheme, the Department of School Education and Literacy has issued strict guidelines to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in school kitchens.

Headmasters, headmistresses and School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members have been directed to personally verify food quality before serving to students.

Schools have also been asked to constitute a separate mothers’ committee to oversee food quality. These measures follow a social audit report for the academic year 2023-24, which flagged 12 lapses in the implementation of the scheme.

During a recent virtual meeting between the Union Ministry of Education and State-level officials, new guidelines under the PM Poshan (mid-day meal) scheme were outlined. Acting on these, Commissioner of School Education and Literacy Dr. K.V. Thrilok Chandra held a meeting with officials, instructing them to ensure students receive nutritious and hygienic meals every day.

Schools must now maintain a daily register detailing cleanliness, grocery vendors and other operational aspects. Additionally, schools have been instructed to strictly follow the prescribed menu and implement proper storage practices using FIFO (First In, First Out) and FEFO (First Expired, First Out) methods for groceries.

Education Department officials—including the Deputy Directors (Administration and Development), Education Officers, District Physical Education Officers and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs)—have been directed to conduct regular school visits, hold review meetings and provide necessary guidance.

To instil confidence among parents, all headmasters, headmistresses and teachers have been instructed to eat the mid-day meal with students each day. This step is aimed at reassuring parents about the quality and safety of the food being served.