Food safety team raids paneer shops, collect samples for test
News

Food safety team raids paneer shops, collect samples for test

April 22, 2025

Mysuru: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials raided the shops selling paneer (panneer) in the city and collected the samples for test, following the complaints of selling spurious and sub-standard food ingredient.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, had recently flagged concerns about the selling of paneer that are of low quality and fake, unfit for consumption across the country. He had written to the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda, urging for action against such adulterated food vendors.

FSSAI Designated Officer Dr. S.L. Ravindra led team of officials raided the shops selling paneer in the city and collected the samples that were sent for chemical test and microorganism test. If they are found of substandard quality, a case will be booked against the vendors at Additional Deputy Commissioner’s Court. If they are found unsafe for consumption, a case will be booked at JMFC Court, Mysuru, said Dr. Ravindra.

It may be mentioned that, a similar raid on paneer vendors was conducted in August 2024 and 9 samples were collected and tested in the laboratory. Of them, 6 samples were of good quality, 1 each unsafe and of sub-standard quality.

