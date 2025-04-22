City agri-scientist’s invention receives patent for curing virus-affected crops

April 22, 2025

Mysuru: Renowned agri-scientist Dr. Vasanth Kumar Thimakapura of Mysuru has been granted a patent for his revolutionary plant-based product ‘POWER PLUS’ — a major milestone in the fight against viral diseases in crops, especially the devastating Papaya Ring Spot Virus (PRSV).

This announcement comes six years after Star of Mysore first reported on the pioneering success of Dr. Thimakapura’s field demonstrations in combating PRSV through a unique bio-formulation.

The latest recognition in the form of a Government-granted patent cements the product’s scientific and practical merit, marking it as a first-of-its-kind solution for plant virus management.

“While the world still lacks a chemical remedy for plant virus infections, POWER PLUS has consistently shown remarkable recovery in virus-infected crops across different geographies,” said Dr. Thimakapura, who has been affectionately called the ‘Plant Doctor’ by farmers across Karnataka.

A long journey

Dr. Thimakapura, Founder of Krishi Jnana Vijnana Vedike, has spent over two decades working directly with farmers to tackle disease outbreaks in horticultural and field crops. The journey that began with experimental treatments in papaya fields has now expanded to crops like banana, tomato, black pepper, chrysanthemum and cassava.

The 2019 field trial reported in this paper showcased the remarkable recovery of virus-infected papaya plants, which returned to fruiting stages with healthy leaves after regular application of POWER PLUS. These early field successes inspired further trials and eventually led to the patent application.

“Unlike typical pesticides or resistance-breeding, this innovation focuses on reviving plant’s own physiological systems,” explained Dr. Thimakapura.

Following its success in India, the formulation has also shown promise in international trials conducted in the UK and the USA. Notably, it has demonstrated encouraging results on both RNA and DNA viruses, providing a ray of hope for global agriculture, especially smallholder farmers grappling with virus outbreaks.

In cassava — a staple food crop in Africa — POWER PLUS has been successful in mitigating Cassava Mosaic Disease.

Dr. Thimakapura is actively exploring collaborations with agricultural Universities, research institutions and philanthropic agencies like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to take this innovation to the world’s most vulnerable farming communities.

The patent strengthens India’s position in agricultural innovation and offers a scientifically validated, eco-friendly and scalable solution for a long-standing global problem. For details, contact Dr. Thimakapura on Mob: 98453-47884.