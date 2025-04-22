200-metre Dr. Rajkumar Road stretch a commuter nightmare

April 22, 2025

Mysuru: Residents of Yaraganahalli, Raghavendranagar, Kalyangiri, Shakthinagar, Siddarthanagar and surrounding areas have raised serious concerns over a hazardous 200-metre stretch of Dr. Rajkumar Road — from Yaraganahalli Circle to Cauvery Circle — which remains un-asphalted and riddled with potholes.

The damaged stretch is causing immense inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians. The road, which connects Mahadevapura Road and passes through Yaraganahalli, Raghavendranagar, and Kalyangiri, is a major thoroughfare used daily by thousands of commuters.

While the road was widened and converted into a double-lane road, this 200-metre section was inexplicably left out and remains in a dangerous state of disrepair.

The situation worsens during the rainy season when potholes become nearly invisible, especially for two-wheeler riders, resulting in frequent accidents and injuries. Despite being part of an important arterial route, the stretch continues to be neglected.

Development of this portion has been stalled due to a Court case filed by residents who had provided land for the road, demanding compensation. Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials have stated that the matter is pending in Court, and compensation will be disbursed to those recognised by the Court.

MUDA has also requested the Court’s permission to go ahead with road development in the interest of public safety, and officials are hopeful that approval will come soon.

Meanwhile, frustrated residents and commuters have threatened to launch a ‘rasta roko’ if authorities do not act swiftly. They have urged both MCC and MUDA to intervene and resolve the matter immediately.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy had earlier clarified that the Court has not issued any stay on the development work. He criticised the authorities for citing the area as a revenue layout to justify inaction and blamed the local MLA and officials, stating that development cannot move forward with such an apathetic attitude.