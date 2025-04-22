Vaccination for Haj pilgrims held

April 22, 2025

Mysuru: Vaccination and training camp for Haj pilgrims was held at R.K. Palace near P&T Quarters at Udayagiri in city yesterday.

The pilgrims from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts were selected by Karnataka State Haj Committee through lottery system.

The camp was inaugurated by Chairman of Karnataka State Haj Committee Zulfikhar Ahmed.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, who launched the vaccination programme, said that 331 pilgrims from Mysuru district, 116 from Kodagu, 62 from Mandya and 44 pilgrims from Chamarajanagar district underwent health check-up and were administered vaccination and health cards were issued to them.

Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff, Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Zaka Ulla, Secretary of Muslim Girls Orphanage Abdul Azeez Chand, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority Ayub Khan, Dr. Shiraz Ahmed, Mohammed Mumtaz Ahmed, ABS Group Managing Director Syed Abbas and others were present.