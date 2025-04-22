Cricket betting: Six arrested

April 22, 2025

Mysuru: In a series of coordinated operations, Mysuru City Police have arrested six individuals involved in illegal cricket betting at various locations across the city. Mobile phones used for placing bets have been seized from the accused.

In the first case, the City Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a youth who was allegedly engaged in online cricket betting at an LPG stove repair shop on Yaraganahalli Main Road under Nazarbad Police limits. A mobile phone used for betting was seized from him.

In the second case, Alanahalli Police arrested two individuals found betting on cricket near Cauvery Enclave Road. Multiple mobile phones were recovered from the duo. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Police staff member Chennabasappa.

In the third instance, CCB Sub-Inspector Raju Konakeri and his team arrested three persons for online betting at a dhaba in Hebbal Industrial Area. Mobile phones used in the betting operations were also seized.

Mysuru Police have urged the public to report any instances of cricket betting to the nearest Police Station, stressing that such activities are illegal. Hotel owners, tea stall operators and other commercial establishment staff have also been advised to stay vigilant and report suspicious individuals who loiter for extended periods or engage in unlawful activities.