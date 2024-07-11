Danger lurks in half-kilometre stretch of Dr. Rajkumar Road

July 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. Rajkumar Road is one of the prominent roads in Mysuru city, with most of it asphalted except for a half-kilometre stretch from the traffic signal to Cauvery Circle.

This section, riddled with large potholes, has not been asphalted, causing significant difficulties for commuters. This stretch is especially perilous during the rainy season, making commuting on this part of Dr. Rajkumar Road a nightmare.

Residents who provided land for road development have filed a Court case seeking compensation, which has stalled the development of this half-kilometre stretch. The Court has requested certain documents from the petitioners and their non-submission has further delayed the road’s development.

The residents and commuters have expressed their frustration and have warned that they will stage a ‘rasta roko’ if Dr. Rajkumar Road is not developed. They urged the MCC authorities to take immediate action.

However, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has clarified that the Court has not issued any stay order on the development works. He criticised the authorities for not developing the road, citing it as a revenue layout.

He emphasised that development is not possible with such a mindset and attributed the delay to the lack of interest from the concerned MLA and officials.