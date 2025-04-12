MLA Sait launches e-Khata drive of NR Constituency

April 12, 2025

Mysuru: The e-Khata drive covering Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly Constituency was launched by MLA Tanveer Sait at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) yesterday.

Sait issued e-Khata to 400 property owners residing in the areas coming under MCC Zonal Offices-7, 8 and 9, at a programme organised at Old Council Hall of MCC.

In his address, Sait said that the e-Khata is being issued, following the State Government order. The document contains property related details in one page and it is essential to get the khata in view of securing the property. He instructed the MCC officials to issue the khata based on the seniority of the application.

Sait said, “Comparatively, the collection of property tax is below par in Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency. Even though the Government has issued an order to pay the property tax without fail, confusions galore about issuing the B-khata. The confusions will be addressed prior to sharing the information in this regard.”

The MCC officials and staff must ensure that, all types of property taxes are collected without fail, excepting those residential layouts which are handed over by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The MCC should also focus on providing essential facilities to the taxpayer’s, he said.

Over 10,000 e-Khatas have been issued in NR Assembly Constituency alone and those who have already obtained the khata should tell their neighbours to follow suit.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said, following the directions of the Government, e-Khata and B-Khata drives are being conducted in a speedy manner. Efforts are being made to issue the Khata within seven days of receiving the application.

A total of 54,217 properties are located comprising three Zonal Offices-7, 8 and 9 of MCC and the ‘A’ khata has been issued for 10,781 properties. A set target is given to issue the khata, he added.

Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) J.S. Somashekar, Zone-9 Commissioner Shivakumar, Assistant Commissioner Anand, Revenue Inspector Kempegowda and others were present during the drive.