NHAI to build 21 skywalks on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway

April 12, 2025

Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a total of 21 skywalks along the 119-km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to ensure safer pedestrian movement.

So far, five skywalks have been completed, and efforts are underway to complete the remaining ones at the earliest.

For villagers living along the Highway, the skywalks offer some relief, especially since crossing the busy road had become a major risk.

Several villagers had previously urged the NHAI to construct skywalks or overbridges to help them access nearby villages and essential services.

There have been instances of people suffering serious or even fatal injuries while attempting to cross the Highway.

Overbridges better, say locals

Despite the ongoing skywalk construction, villagers say over bridges would have been more useful. Many residents own agricultural lands on the opposite side of the Highway, and with grills now installed along both sides of the road, they are unable to move their livestock and equipment across. Although NHAI has constructed around four to five overbridges on the Highway, villagers are demanding more. They point out that skywalks are not suitable for transporting animals or carrying heavy loads, which is essential for their daily agricultural work.

Lack of basic facilities for travellers

While the new Highway has significantly reduced travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru and helped decongest the old Highway, travellers are frustrated by the lack of basic amenities.

The Highway has no toilets, restaurants, rest stops or service areas, forcing travellers to take detours for a simple restroom break or refreshments. In cases of vehicle breakdowns, motorists are often stranded for long hours waiting for towing assistance.

Commuters have drawn comparisons with the Delhi-Agra Expressway, which is well-equipped with restaurants, fuel stations, and rest areas, and are demanding similar facilities on the Bengaluru-Mysuru stretch.

Many have also criticized NHAI for frequent toll hikes, pointing out that the rising fees are not justified in the absence of even the most basic services.