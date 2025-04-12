Caste Census: Oppn. Leader Ashoka questions its propriety
April 12, 2025

Bengaluru: Following the submission of Caste Census report at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday, Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, has raised a hue and cry.

Ashoka, questioning the credibility of the report, alleged that neither of the enumerators involved in the process of collating the statistics, had ever gone to the doorsteps of the people. The report has been prepared at the behest of CM Siddaramaiah, which cannot be accepted for the ulterior motive behind the same to reap big in politics.

“The seeds of poison is being sown among the castes only to help others in tune with Congress’ scheme of things,” said Ashoka.

SIT to probe 40% commission: The Cabinet also approved the report submitted by Justice Nagamohan Das Commission, constituted to probe into the allegations of 40% commission, as accused by Karnataka State Contractors Association against the previous State Government led by BJP.

Following the observations made by the Commission, which had highlighted about large scale venality in awarding the contracts during BJP regime, it was decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the charges and take action within two months, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

