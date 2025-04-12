Fish deaths in Kukkarahalli Lake spark public concern

April 12, 2025

Mysuru: Kukkarahalli Lake, a cherished spot for morning and evening walkers in Mysuru, is once again witnessing alarming fish deaths.

The growing stench from decaying fish has tainted the air around the lake, forcing visitors to cover their noses while walking — turning a once-refreshing retreat into a site of discomfort and concern.

Pollution blamed for ecological decline: The primary cause of the fish deaths is the unchecked flow of untreated sewage into the lake, severely polluting its waters. Untreated sewage and wastewater from nearby areas like Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) and Jayalakshmipuram flow into the lake every hour, further degrading water quality.

Regular walkers have reported increasingly unhygienic conditions, with pollution levels affecting thousands of daily visitors who rely on the lake for exercise and relaxation.

A heritage landmark under threat: Kukkarahalli Lake, nestled within the jurisdiction of the University of Mysore, is not just a scenic and ecological landmark but a vital public space that promotes health and well-being. Once a symbol of Mysuru’s cultural and environmental richness, it is now deteriorating due to the apathy and inaction of those tasked with its upkeep. Public health concerns are mounting, with fears of infectious disease outbreaks if urgent action is not taken.

Stray dogs feed on dead fish: The dead fish scattered along the banks have drawn stray dogs, which now roam the lake’s perimeter feeding on the carcasses.

Half-eaten fish lie strewn about, further degrading the environment and raising safety concerns for walkers.

The deteriorating condition of Kukkarahalli Lake has left regular visitors dismayed and anxious. There is a strong demand for authorities to act swiftly — stop the inflow of sewage, remove the dead fish, control stray dogs and restore the lake’s cleanliness and ecological balance. The lake needs immediate attention to reclaim its status as Mysuru’s cherished green space.