Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway toll fee collection deferred

February 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The toll fee collection on the 118-km 10-lane Access-Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (NH-275), on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch, which was to commence from 8 am today, has been deferred to Mar. 14, according to a notification from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) dated Feb. 27, 2023.

The notification signed by NHAI Project Director B.T. Sridhara said, “It was conveyed that collection of toll was to start from 28.2.2023, 8 am. However, due to unavoidable reasons it has been deferred for collection of toll from Bengaluru-Nidaghatta Section till 14th March 2023.”

It may be recalled, NHAI had issued a notification on Feb. 26, announcing the toll fee for various categories of vehicles for Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section.

Meanwhile, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, in his Facebook page, had posted that there will be no toll collection till the works on the Service Roads was completed and it is proposed that toll would be collected from Mar. 15 onwards.