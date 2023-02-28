List of Congress candidates from Mysuru district finalised?

February 28, 2023

Bengaluru: With the Assembly polls fast approaching, the Congress is said to have finalised the list of party candidates for the 11 Assembly segments of Mysuru district in order to make a headstart over its rivals — the BJP and JD(S).

While it is almost certain that sitting MLAs Anil Chikkamadu of H.D. Kote, Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah of Varuna and H.P. Manjunath of Hunsur will get the party tickets once again, the Congress is said to have finalised the names of D. Ravishankar from K.R. Nagar, Sunil Bose, son of former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, from T. Narasipur and former Minister K. Venkatesh from Periyapatna.

In respect of K.R. Constituency, former MLA M.K. Somashekar and former Corporator Pradeep Kumar, a recent entrant to the Congress, are vying with each other for the ticket, while in Nanjangud, there is a tight race between former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan and similarly between former MLA Vasu and K. Harish Gowda in Chamaraja Assembly Constituency.

However, the Congress is said to have planned to field Mavinahalli Siddegowda, a recent entrant to the party from Chamundeshwari segment, from where former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah lost the last Assembly polls in 2018 to G.T. Devegowda of JD(S).

With Tanveer Sait declaring that he would retire from active politics, the Congress may field former Mayor Ayub Khan from N.R. Assembly segment.