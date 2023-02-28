Replicas of howdah jumbos to adorn Millennium Circle
Replicas of howdah jumbos to adorn Millennium Circle

February 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy has said, “LIC of India has come forward to develop and maintain Millennium Circle in front of its Divisional Office at Bannimantap in city.”

The LIC Officers have submitted a proposal towards the development and maintenance of Millennium Circle, popular as LIC Circle on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road. The Officers also showed the blueprint of the beautification works of the Circle, during the inspection carried out by MCC Commissioner along with Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporator Ashwini Ananthu, Superintending Engineer Mahesh and Executive Engineer Madhusudan recently.

The replicas of howdah elephants will be installed in the middle of the Circle, along with a lawn, according to the blueprint submitted with the proposal. A decision will be taken on issuing permission to execute the plan, said MCC Commissioner. Earlier, though Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had proposed to develop the Circle and erect the statue of Maharani Kempananjammani, known as ‘Vanivilasa Sannidhana,’ now permission will be issued to LIC Officers who have evinced interest to develop the Circle, he said.

LIC Divisional Manager Shastry, Regional Manager Muralidhar, Janakiram and others  were present.

