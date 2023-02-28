Dr. C.N. Manjunath expresses concern over growing heart ailments among youngsters

February 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru, has expressed concern over growing heart ailments among younger generation.

He was speaking on the topic ‘Lifestyle driven diseases’ on the fifth day of the week-long Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Jatra Mahotsav organised jointly by Sri Ramakrishna Jatra Mahotsav Samiti, Sri Ramakrishna Seva Sangha, Viveka Balaga, Sri Ramakrishna Seva Balaga, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and Ramakrishna Samskrutika Mattu Kreeda Samiti, at Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle here on Saturday.

Pointing out that according to an estimate, there are about 7 crore people affected with diabetes and another 7 crore nearer to contracting the disease, Dr. Manjunath attributed the rising number of diabetes cases to lifestyle changes.

Noting that while in the past heart ailments used to bother persons aged over 60 years, he said that the situation has changed for the worse with younger generation too getting affected with heart ailments.

Maintaining that heart ailments among children can be attributed to heredity, he said that children are being unnecessarily stressed in schools in a globally competitive world, which should stop.

Dr. Manjunath also explained the causes of heart attacks, cardiac arrests and other heart related diseases and the measures to prevent them.

Former MLC D. Madegowda, Ramakrishna Seva Sangha President M. Papegowda, Secretary Dorairaj, Convenors Basavanna, Basavalingappa, Basavaraj, Gopinath and others were present.

Ramakrishnanagar’s Sri Prasanna Ganapathy Bhajana Mandali presented a mass Bhajan concert, while students of Vasu Layout’s Ranjini Gaana Kala School presented vocal concert.