Repair works of K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba deferred again

February 28, 2023

Authorities ignore procedures to be complied in relation to heritage buildings; launch of works postponed for third time in ro

Mysore/Mysuru: In a blatant ignorance of due procedures related to heritage buildings in city, the Engineering Division of Karnataka Health System Development & Reform Project (KHSD&RP), Bengaluru, has erred, leading to the postponement of repair works of heritage Krishna Rajendra Hospital building, popular as K.R. Hospital or Doddaspathre for rural folk and Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children in city, totalling 14 works, planned at an estimated cost of Rs. 89 crore, for the third consecutive time.

Going by the previous announcements, the works were initially scheduled to start on Feb. 3, 2023 followed by Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, but in vain. The launch of works remain stalled for now, for the fulfilment of procedures to be followed in compliance with the new amendments made to Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act in 2020.

Confirming the latest development related to said works, Commissioner for Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, A. Devaraju told Star of Mysore this morning that “Barring a letter received from the Engineering Division of KHSD&RP, Bengaluru, no other due procedures are followed to facilitate the repair works of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital, which are heritage buildings.”

Devaraj explained that “In the year 2020, Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act was amended, changing the regulations related to heritage structures in the State. Till then the District Level Heritage Committee was in existence. After the amended Act, a new District Heritage Conservation Committee headed by Mysuru DC with MUDA Commissioner as its Member-Secretary and Commissioner for Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and heritage experts as Members, is in force. Be it repair, renovation or upgradation works of any heritage structures, they should submit the proposal to Member-Secretary (of the Committee) along with a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The proposal will be discussed at the meeting and the norms to be followed, right from the tender process to implementation of the works, will be monitored by the Committee.”

Retired Professor of Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, who is also a Heritage Committee Member, said that “The Committee has not received any proposal regarding the repair works of K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals. But the Commissioner of Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, has written a letter to all those authorities concerned. They can’t start the works without seeking our (Committee) consent. I am surprised that even the tender process (related to K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals works) is over. We have to make changes as per the norms. It is regrettable that they have not sought our permission.”

K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. B.N. Nanjundaswamy said that “The works were scheduled to start as per the dates announced earlier. As Heritage Committee has not given its consent, the District Heritage Conservation Committee, headed by the DC, will be convening a meeting within one week and give its nod.” Dr. Nanjundaswamy exuded his confidence over a favourable outcome.

Super-Speciality Depts. shifted

Prior to the launch of repair works, all Super-Speciality Departments at K.R. Hospital were shifted to Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital in the premises of PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road, from Feb. 6, 2023.

The Departments shifted are: Neurology, Neuro Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Gastroenterology, Urology, Nephrology, Cancer Department, Surgical Oncology and Medical Oncology.

100 buildings surveyed

Of the survey works of total 129 Heritage buildings in the city, the survey related to 100 structures are completed and remaining buildings will be surveyed soon. A report in this regard will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner by March, about their present condition and the works required to repair or restore them,” said Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, Member, Heritage Committee.