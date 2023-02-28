Govt. employees to launch indefinite strike from tomorrow
February 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Works and services in all Government Offices across the State, including public transport, will be severely affected from tomorrow as the Karnataka State Government Employees Association has called for an indefinite Statewide strike from tomorrow (Mar.1) seeking implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report and cancellation of the New Pension Scheme (NPS), which is detrimental to the interests of the employees.

Association State President C.S. Shadakshari said that unless the Government issues an order, the strike call will not be withdrawn.

“We have been urging the Government to obtain an interim report from the 7th Pay Commission for the past several months and implement the same. We had anticipated that it would be announced in the State Budget presented on Feb.17. But no such announcement was made and so we have decided to launch an indefinite strike from Mar.1 by boycotting work. Accordingly, employees working in all Government Departments and Offices right from Gram Panchayat to Vidhana Soudha will boycott work,” he said adding that the Government has to meet the two primary demands — a 40 percent hike in salary with retrospective effect from July 1, 2022 and re-introduction of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, Association District President J. Govindaraju told Star of Mysore this morning that the indefinite strike will be launched from tomorrow in response to the State Association’s call. Pointing out that the Government had failed to meet their two demands, he said that employees in all Government Offices, including educational Institutions, Boards, Corporations and other Government agencies, will boycott work.

Noting that there are 22,000 Government staff in the district across all categories (Group A to D), he said that all employees have been asked to boycott work. A meeting will be held later this evening, when modalities of the strike will be finalised, Govindaraju added.

