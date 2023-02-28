Hundreds throng MLA’s Udayagiri residence; staunch supporter attempts self-immolation

February 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a report in today’s Mysuru Mithra (sister publication of Star of Mysore) that sitting Congress MLA Tanveer Sait has decided not to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls, hundreds of Congress workers and residents of N.R. Constituency thronged his residence at Udayagiri this morning urging him to reconsider his decision in the better interests of the Constituency and the voters.

People from all sections of society, castes and communities began making a beeline to his residence right from 8 am today, after reading the news item where Sait cited health issues for not contesting the polls. The gathering only continued to swell with the passage of time, even as temperature soared.

“N.R. Constituency was best served by Tanveer Sait all these years after he succeeded his late father Azeez Sait. But now his sudden decision not to contest the polls has come as a bolt from the blue to Congress workers and all his other supporters, who were hoping that his services as MLA would continue for a few more years,” said the supporters who had gathered in front of his house.

Meanwhile, M. Rasool, who is said to be a staunch supporter of Tanveer Sait, attempted self-immolation by dousing himself with kerosene, when people around him acted swiftly and stopped him from carrying out his act.

With crowds swelling by the hour, the Udayagiri Police tightened security around the MLA’s house to ensure maintenance of Law and Order and also to prevent any possible untoward incidents.