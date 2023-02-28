Hundreds take part in Yoga contest
February 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru:  More than 400 Yoga enthusiasts took part in the ‘Yoga Kreeda’ competition held by the District Administration in association with Zilla Panchayat and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, as part of National Festivals, at Chamundi Vihar Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Speaking after launching the Yoga event, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa said it is happy to note that such a competition has been organised as part of National Festivals celebration.

Pointing out that a stressful and mechanical life of modern day is leading to many health issues, she said that Yoga is a remedy for maintaining good health and physical fitness in such a situation. Prime Minister Modi has made Yoga draw worldwide attention through promotion of the ancient system of physical, mental and spiritual practices that Yoga is, she added.

Yoga Lifetime Achievement award winner Amarnath, Karnataka Kreeda Ratna awardees Shekar and Kushi were felicitated on the occasion.

Karnataka Yoga Federation President Dr. P.K. Murthy, Mysuru Yoga Okkoota Vice-President M.S. Ramesh Kumar, SGS International Yoga Pratishtana President Dr. M. Niranjan Murthy and others were present.

More than 400 Yoga exponents from five districts took part in the event, which began with a mock Yoga show.

