Hi-tech Heritage Toilet Complex at Town Hall to be opened in March
News

Hi-tech Heritage Toilet Complex at Town Hall to be opened in March

February 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar has said, ‘Hi-tech Heritage Toilet Complex’ built by Namma Mysore Foundation at the Town Hall premises in city, will be inaugurated in the first week of March.

The Mayor, who inspected the toilet along with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy recently, appreciated the toilet complex which is built in heritage style. 

It has separate bathrooms for men and women, western and Indian toilets, feeding room for mothers, ticket counter, store room and security room along with basic infrastructural facilities.

Namma Mysore Foundation will handle the maintenance of the toilet complex built in the dimension of 40×60 feet, facing Gandhi Square, at the cost of Rs. 1.5 crore, for a period of five years, before handing it over to MCC.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and Mayor Shivakumar inspecting the ‘Hi-tech Heritage Toilet Complex’ at the Town Hall premises in city recently.

Round the clock security personnel will be deputed, along with CCTV camera surveillance, for the safety of toilet users. 

Water sump, overhead water tank and electricity connection have been provided, for the benefit of general public.  The tariff will be fixed for the toilet on ‘Pay & Use’ model, added Mayor Shivakumar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching