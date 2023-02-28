Hi-tech Heritage Toilet Complex at Town Hall to be opened in March

February 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar has said, ‘Hi-tech Heritage Toilet Complex’ built by Namma Mysore Foundation at the Town Hall premises in city, will be inaugurated in the first week of March.

The Mayor, who inspected the toilet along with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy recently, appreciated the toilet complex which is built in heritage style.

It has separate bathrooms for men and women, western and Indian toilets, feeding room for mothers, ticket counter, store room and security room along with basic infrastructural facilities.

Namma Mysore Foundation will handle the maintenance of the toilet complex built in the dimension of 40×60 feet, facing Gandhi Square, at the cost of Rs. 1.5 crore, for a period of five years, before handing it over to MCC.

Round the clock security personnel will be deputed, along with CCTV camera surveillance, for the safety of toilet users.

Water sump, overhead water tank and electricity connection have been provided, for the benefit of general public. The tariff will be fixed for the toilet on ‘Pay & Use’ model, added Mayor Shivakumar.