Soaring fuel, operational costs: Parents, brace for 10-15% rise in school transport fee

April 12, 2025

Bengaluru: After the recent surge in prices of essential commodities, parents will now have to brace for a 10 to 15 percent hike in school transport fees for the upcoming academic year.

Addressing media persons, P.S. Shanmugam, President of the Karnataka United School and Light Motor Vehicle Drivers’ Union, said the increase has been necessitated due to the rise in diesel prices and other escalating operational costs such as vehicle registration, permits, insurance, and fitness certificates.

“We understand the financial strain parents are already facing, especially with rising school fees. But we are left with no choice as diesel prices and operational expenses have gone up,” said Shanmugam.

He urged both the Union and State Governments to reduce fuel taxes and bring down petrol and diesel prices.

“Unfortunately, our repeated appeals have not been addressed, forcing us to revise our rates,” he said.

Currently, there are over 15,000 school buses and vans operating in Bengaluru. The annual transport fee of Rs. 24,000 has now been revised to Rs. 30,000, resulting in a monthly hike of Rs. 500, he explained.

Nataraj Sharma, President of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, echoed similar concerns, stating that both levels of Government have neglected the transport sector.

“With the sharp rise in fuel prices, we’ve been left with no option but to revise fares by 10 to 15 percent,” he said, adding that fare hikes for private buses and vehicles ferrying employees to factories and offices are also on the cards.