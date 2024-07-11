10 City Corporations including Mysuru to get funding boost

July 11, 2024

Bengaluru: To improve infrastructure facilities in cities, the State Government has decided to implement Phase-2 of the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana (MGNVY) in all 10 City Corporations, excluding BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike).

Addressing the media in Bengaluru recently, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil announced that the State Government will implement Phase-2 of MGNVY in 10 City Corporations, including Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,000 crore.

He also noted that the Cabinet approved the transfer of Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and Secretaries through counselling, as well as the transfer of Sub-Registrars and other staff who have stayed in offices in Bengaluru and its outskirts for over five years.

Additionally, Patil mentioned that the Government plans to purchase 820 new buses to meet the increased passenger demand following the implementation of the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which allows free travel for women in ordinary KSRTC buses.

Other decisions include the upgradation of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) into Community Health Centres (CHCs) under the National Health Mission initiative, the release of Rs. 29.64 crore for setting up labs and purchasing equipment for Arogya Kshema centres, the sanction of Rs. 24.02 crore for purchasing medicines, and the extension of fishing leases in inland water bodies and reservoirs for one more year.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that the Cabinet has rejected the Justice K. Bhaktavatsala Commission report, which recommended handing over the Election Section of Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).